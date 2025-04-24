Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 5.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,631,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,017,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,305 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,536.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

