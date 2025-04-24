Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 161,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

