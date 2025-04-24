Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $151.59 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,433.03 or 0.99935948 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,947.27 or 0.99410751 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s genesis date was November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sonic (prev. FTM) is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.50839539 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $156,072,703.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

