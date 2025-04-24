Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $528,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Equinix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.94.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $809.32 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $839.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $895.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,513.85. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 3,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.04, for a total transaction of $3,309,240.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,197.52. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

