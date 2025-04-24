Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $485,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Endava were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Endava by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Endava by 156.3% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 145,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Endava by 1,299.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 399,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.