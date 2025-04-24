Solar Stocks To Watch Now – April 23rd

Tesla, GE Vernova, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, installation, or research and development of solar energy technologies. These companies may manufacture solar panels, develop solar farms, or provide services related to harnessing solar power, making solar stocks a sector-specific investment in renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $19.17 on Wednesday, reaching $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,884,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,182,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $141.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.54. The company has a market capitalization of $827.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $14.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.34. 3,726,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,278. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.24. 2,399,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,790. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $396.35 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Further Reading