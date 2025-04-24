SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLG opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -735.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,050,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after buying an additional 634,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,594,000 after buying an additional 564,822 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 347,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

