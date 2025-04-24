Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.93. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 6,354 shares trading hands.

SION has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.70).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

