Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Holdings Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $64,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Silgan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Silgan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Silgan Stock Down 0.2 %

SLGN opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

