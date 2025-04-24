Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,821,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,758 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 172,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,695,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,675,000 after buying an additional 147,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,788,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $155.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $5,075,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,320,207.36. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,163 shares of company stock worth $25,361,647. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Westpark Capital raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.64.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

