Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Price

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

