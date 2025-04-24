Science & Technology Partners L.P. Makes New $23.35 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Science & Technology Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,346,000. CyberArk Software accounts for 7.1% of Science & Technology Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.07 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.24.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
