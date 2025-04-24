Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,202 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 6.3% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.