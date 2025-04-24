RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in RTX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 5.9 %

RTX stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

