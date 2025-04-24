RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 5.9 %

RTX opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

