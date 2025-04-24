Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Hold

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Canada lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ASTL
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 966,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.