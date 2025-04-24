Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Hold

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $517.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 966,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.