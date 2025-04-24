Roth Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TRV

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $259.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

