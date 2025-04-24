Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at $36,462,727.20. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,327 shares of company stock worth $107,903,039 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

