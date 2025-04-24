RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 493.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

