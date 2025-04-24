RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.2 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $132.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.14. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.89.

Get Our Latest Report on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.