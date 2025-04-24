RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $109,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 648,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after buying an additional 506,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,239,000 after buying an additional 382,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,207,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 5.1 %

WAL opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on WAL

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.