Reviewing Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) & The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeries Technology and The RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 The RMR Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.16%. Given The RMR Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.9% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of The RMR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeries Technology and The RMR Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $70.85 million 0.46 $15.66 million $1.62 0.46 The RMR Group $855.39 million 0.54 $23.13 million $1.33 10.99

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology. Aeries Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology 23.81% -2,170.47% 33.11% The RMR Group 2.62% 5.83% 3.81%

Summary

The RMR Group beats Aeries Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.