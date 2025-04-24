Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Q1 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 44,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

