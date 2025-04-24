Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

