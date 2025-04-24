Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – April 23rd

Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Capital One Financial are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the ownership, development, or management of properties and real estate assets. These stocks often provide exposure to property markets and can generate income through dividends and capital growth, with many companies structured as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to distribute earnings to shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,321,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,025,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 114,720,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,199,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.31. 5,578,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

