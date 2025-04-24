RBF Capital LLC Sells 93,522 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,522 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 75,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVIR opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVIR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

