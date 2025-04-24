RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,385 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in StoneCo by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in StoneCo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of STNE stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
