RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,385 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in StoneCo by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in StoneCo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

