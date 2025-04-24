RBF Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,114 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after buying an additional 16,046,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 922,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 551,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvation Bio news, CEO David Hung bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVB. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jones Trading began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $701.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

