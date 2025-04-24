Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after buying an additional 40,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radiant Logistics

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.87.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

See Also

