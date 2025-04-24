Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This represents a 23.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 73,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,300,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

