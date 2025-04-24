Quantessence Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nucor by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 635.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 73,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.