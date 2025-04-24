Quantessence Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nucor by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 635.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 73,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.
Nucor Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
