Quantessence Capital LLC Invests $183,000 in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. This represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

