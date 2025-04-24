Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 179.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $274.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.