Q1 EPS Estimates for BrightSpire Capital Lowered by B. Riley

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpire Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
NYSE:BRSP opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.95%.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
