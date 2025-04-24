Q1 EPS Estimates for BrightSpire Capital Lowered by B. Riley

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpire Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRSP. Jones Trading cut their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BRSP opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.95%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.