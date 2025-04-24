Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Pure Storage Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

