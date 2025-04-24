PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in PulteGroup by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 99.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $234,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $732,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

