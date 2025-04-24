Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 23rd

Ensysce Biosciences, American Rebel, Paragon 28, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, and AltC Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks are often considered riskier than larger companies but can offer higher growth potential, making them attractive to investors seeking significant capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

ENSC stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 87,849,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.06.

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

AREB stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 85,771,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,316. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $231.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

Paragon 28 (FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

FNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 19,380,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,105. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

NASDAQ SNOA traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,959,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,170. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 9,677,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

