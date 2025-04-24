Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Research – April 23rd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and BP are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies focused on the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. These companies often work on developing fuel cells and related technologies, and the stocks represent investors’ interest in hydrogen’s potential to offer a clean, renewable option in the global energy landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.31. 7,138,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,922,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $464.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $7.83 on Wednesday, hitting $446.78. The company had a trading volume of 726,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.77.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE BP traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,442,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 357.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.

