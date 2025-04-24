Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $78,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Progress Software by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This trade represents a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,185 shares of company stock worth $1,024,193 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

