Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.16 Billion Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 478,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.56% of Saia worth $1,158,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

SAIA opened at $341.48 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.50 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.84 and a 200 day moving average of $450.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.39.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

