Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,739,807 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,065,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,788,000 after buying an additional 93,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $20,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $126.65 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.05.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

