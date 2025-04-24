Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pool by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $60,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.22.

Pool Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $309.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

