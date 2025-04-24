Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.76% of Pinterest worth $737,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pinterest by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,342 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 3.8 %

Pinterest stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.