Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,971 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,162,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 359,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.10.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $229.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

