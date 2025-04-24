Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 17,448 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

