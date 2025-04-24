Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,378 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after acquiring an additional 360,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Masco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,103,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 185,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

