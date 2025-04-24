Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 7,558 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $293.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $233.28 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total transaction of $3,121,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,712.18. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,747.50. This represents a 63.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

