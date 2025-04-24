Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 7,558 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
UTHR stock opened at $293.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $233.28 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total transaction of $3,121,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,712.18. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,747.50. This represents a 63.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
