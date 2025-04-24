Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 782.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,582 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 448,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 202,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

