Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $20.86 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 137,540 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

