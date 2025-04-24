Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.22% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.9 %

CRL opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 726.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

